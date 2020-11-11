No arrests as investigation into Devil’s Lake homicide continues

SAUK COUNTY (WKOW) -- Sauk County authorities are asking the public for tips to help solve a homicide last month at Devil's Lake State Park.

Sheriffs' officials say a John Craig Schmutzer, 24, from Wauwatosa, was found dead Oct. 14 on the grottos trail on the south side of the park and was stabbed to death.

In a news conference Wednesday afternoon, Sauk County Sheriff Chip Meister said there have been no arrests in the case.

"We're confident that there is someone out there who knows, or suspect they know, who this person is -- and we await their call," Meister said.

Lt. Chris Zunker of the Sauk County Sheriff's Office described what they believe could be the behavior of the suspect, and asked people who think they may know who it is to call authorities.

Zunker said authorities are concerned that the person who stabbed Schmutzer could be a danger to himself or others.

The attacker likely was a stranger, Zunker said.

Zunker said that friends and family of the suspect would know he carries a knife, and likely would have noticed a change in behavior.

The suspect may have become increasingly angry and abusive. He may have increased his use of alcohol, taken interest in news of the stabbing, changed his appearance, or left without notice, Zunker said.

Zunker said the suspect also could have injured himself in the attack.

"If you know someone who fits this description and could have been in that area of Devi's Lake, call Sauk County Crime Stoppers," Zunker said.

Authorities are looking for a suspect who they describe as a man, between 5 feet 10 inches and 6 feet tall. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored head covering and dark-colored face covering. He left the scene walking west on the grottos trail toward the south shore parking lot, sheriffs officials say.

Investigators are asking anyone who was on the south side of the park near the parking area, grottos trail, or the railroad tracks between 11:00 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. on Wednesday and either witnessed the attack or observed something suspicious to call Sauk County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-847-7285.