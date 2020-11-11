Badgers men’s basketball adds three on Signing Day

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Badgers men's basketball team announced three additions on National Signing Day: Chucky Hepburn, Matthew Mors and Chris Hodges. All three players were rated as 4-star recruits by ESPN.

"We are really excited to welcome Chris, Chucky and Matthew into the Badger Family,” head coach Greg Gard said in a statement. “All three of these young men identified that Wisconsin was where they wanted to be early in the process and never wavered. In fact, they formed a bond with each other as Badgers long before making it official. They will each be an excellent fit for our program, both on and off the court, and we look forward to the opportunity to work with them beginning next summer."

Hepburn is a 6'1" guard out of Bellevue, Neb. He was the state Gatorade Player of the Year in 2020 after leading Bellevue West to the Class A state championship. He averaged 17.7. points, 6.1 assists, 4.6 rebounds and 3.1 steals as a junior.

Chris Hodges is a 6'9" forward out of Schaumburg, Ill. He averaged 15.5 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per game as a junior.

Matthew Mors is a 6'7" forward out of Yankton, S.D. He is a four-time all-state selection. Mors is the reigning back-to-back Gatorade Player of the Year in South Dakota. He joined the varsity in seventh grade and helped the team to the 2016 state championship. He has 2,127 career points. Last season, he averaged 19.4 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.1 steals per game.