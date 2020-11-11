Beloit Memorial High School building closes, classes unaffected

BELOIT (WKOW) -- Virtual classes will continue for Beloit Memorial High School students even as the district closes the building due to COVID-19 concerns.

The Rock County Public Health Department required the closure "due to a localized outbreak of COVID-19," according to a press release from the district.

Classes have been virtual since the beginning of the year and the school district said that the closure will not affect that plan.

"Under the leadership and direction of our Beloit Memorial High School Principal, Emily Pelz, our high school staff are prepared to continue to teach and engage our students, as they have all school year," said Dan Keyser, The district's interim superintendent.

Thirteen people affiliated with the district currently have COVID-19, according to the press release. The district cited "privacy" and "Federal and State Confidentiality Laws" as reason for not sharing further details on those with COVID-19.

The school building will remain closed for two weeks.

"As I have shared many times, the safety and health of our staff and students is our priority," Keyser said.