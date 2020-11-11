Brown County deputies pull man from burning SUV

GREEN BAY (WKOW) -- Newly-released video shows two deputies from the Brown County Sheriff's Office pulling a driver from an SUV that caught fire after a crash.

Video obtained by WBAY -TV shows flames shooting from the hood when the officers pulled up.

They grabbed the driver and dragged him away from the vehicle.

No one else was inside.

“Very proud of their actions, but it’s also frustrating because again, it’s somebody who’s drinking and driving. And not only are they endangering their own lives, but other people who have to go in there and save them that potentially, you know, my officers could have gotten burned or severely injured because of that,” Capt. Dan Sandberg told WBAY-TV.

The driver came away with minor burns and cuts. He was later arrested for a first OWI offense.