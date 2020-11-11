Burglars target Fitchburg gas station overnight

FITCHBURG (WKOW) -- The Fitchburg Police Department is investigating after burglars stole cigarettes and cash from a gas station early Wednesday morning.

Police said they were called to the Capitol Petro gas station on South Syene Road at about 1:30 a.m., after an intrusion alarm went off.

When officers arrived they found the store was burglarized.

Authorities are looking for two suspects, who have yet to be identified.

The investigation is ongoing. Contact authorities if you have information that could help.