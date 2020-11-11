Celebrating Veterans Day in southern Wisconsin

(WKOW) -- Wednesday is Veterans Day, a time to honor those who have served our country.

It's observed on the anniversary of the end of World War I, which happened at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month in 1918.

There are an estimated 19.5 million veterans in the US.

While celebrating is different this year because of the pandemic there are still some things you can do on Wednesday.

Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs hosts a virtual celebration. The website and many resources are available at www.WisVetsVeteransDay.com, with a ceremonial video to be released on Veterans Day.

Sons of Union Veterans of Civil, Henry Harnden Camp #2 to hold a brief outdoor ceremony. It will start at 10:30 a.m. at Union Rest in Forest Hill Cemetery. The program will honor Veterans Day from the perspective of the Civil War by paying tribute to individual veterans of that era.

Veterans fundraiser at the Roadside Grill in Windsor. Starting at 9 a.m. donations will be accepted outside of the restaurant to raise money for veterans and awareness of the struggles that soldiers face when they come home.

Free car wash at Mr. Splash Car Wash locations. In Sun Prairie, Madison and Janesville, veterans and current military service personnel can receive a free car wash from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

National Parks offer Veterans free entry for life. Entrance fees for national parks will be permanently waived for veterans and Gold Star families. Fees are already waived for active-duty military service members.

Wisconsin Union lights up red, white and blue. From 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. the Wisconsin Union team will shine red, white and blue lights on the south side of the Memorial Union to honor Veterans.



The annual Veterans Day ceremonies at the State Capitol have been canceled for 2020.