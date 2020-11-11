Coronavirus taking a toll on veterans in Wisconsin

MADISON (WKOW) -- As Wisconsin celebrates its veterans, it's also grappling with how to protect them from COVID-19.

"How this thing is affecting veterans-- it's devastating. Best I can tell you it's devastating," said Otis Winstead.

Winstead served during the Vietnam era from 1973 to 1977. For the past 19 years, he's been supporting other veterans as the executive director of Dry Hootch.

"Just issues veterans are experiencing-- when we talk about 22 a day dying-- those issues are around PTSD, depression, bipolar," said Winstead.

COVID-19 has made things even worse.

According to the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs, more than 2,000 Wisconsin veterans have had COVID, and 49 have died from it.

Nationally, their data shows the death rate among veterans is approximately 5 percent, which is higher than the nationwide rate.

Many veterans are older, which puts them at a higher risk category.

The pandemic has caused more than just health problems for the group.

"Not only does the guy who suffered with PTSD already have that struggle, now he has to struggle with not being able to go out, which means isolation," said Winstead

He added that isolation usually triggers paranoia in people with PTSD or other trauma.

Dane County Veterans Services director Daniel Connery agreed that veterans typically prefer working with him face-to-face.

"We have veterans that are experiencing homelessness, or they're looking for stable housing. in some cases they're looking for employment," said Connery.

Normally, veterans would come to the City-County Building to get help with local, state and federal benefits. Dane County veteran services has had to adjust, making many of their services available virtually.

For instance, Connery says there is a lot of paper work involved, so instead of getting signatures in person, they do a lot of scanning and emailing instead. For older vets who are not as tech savvy, this can be a challenge.

Certain services are still available in person. Veterans can still come in on certain days to register for a bus pass thanks to the "Vets Ride with Pride" initiative.

Despite all these challenges, Connery says vets do have one advantage: "on the positive side, I think many of our veterans are resilient, and had to adjust to situations beyond their control already."