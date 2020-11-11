Cyprus locks down southwest over surge in coronavirus cases

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Cyprus has put its entire southwest under a strict 19-day lockdown, banning any non-essential movement of people and shuttering bars and restaurants after a string of escalating restrictions failed to curb a sharp increase in coronavirus infections. Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou said Wednesday the lockdown is deemed necessary because infections in the Limassol and Paphos districts jumped from 28% to 70% of the national average in the last six weeks while two-thirds of hospitalized COVID-19 patients now receiving treatment hail from there. Ioannou says a strict 8 p.m.-5 a.m. curfew will be in effect from Thursday through 30. Movement to and from the two districts will be barred.