Debunking a social media rumor of vote swap in Rock County

ROCK COUNTY (WKOW) -- Social media rumors of an unusual swap in vote totals between Joe Biden and Donald Trump on election night actually were a media reporting error that was quickly corrected.

According to a news release from Rock County Clerk Lisa Tollefson, the rumor was sparked by screenshots from FOXNews.com showing that election results were flipped in Rock County,

Tollefson says that according to the Associated Press, there was an error that occurred on their end in the way they gathered results from Rock County’s website, which transposed results for Joe Biden and Donald Trump.

An AP correspondent noticed the error within minutes and made the correction.

"Rock County’s results were posted accurately. This was a media reporting error, not an election system error," Tollefson said in her news release.

AP confirmed the error in a statement to Politifact.

"There was a brief technical error in AP’s collection of the vote count in Rock County, Wisconsin, that was quickly corrected," Patrick Maks, AP spokesman, said in an email to PolitiFact Wisconsin. "AP has myriad checks and redundancies in place to ensure the integrity of the vote count reporting. We are confident in what we have delivered to customers."