Frantic search after medicines vanish from Lebanon shelves

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanese have been forced to search far and wide for their prescriptions after many medications vanished from pharmacies. It’s the latest chapter in their country’s financial breakdown. After the Central Bank governor warned last week he could no longer afford subsidies on drug imports, people went on a panic buying spree. Suppliers are shelving their goods, fearing they won’t have dollars to buy later. The result is that six out of 10 brand drugs can no longer be found. In one instance, a desperate man frantically waved a gun on a pharmacist who said he didn’t have a common pain reliever.