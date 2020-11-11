Greenhouse destroyed during storm in Burlington

BURLINGTON (WKOW) -- Most people in southern Wisconsin who lost power during Tuesday's storm have it back now. However, some damage is still visible. The high winds from the storm busted the cables on this greenhouse in Burlington, lifted it and moved it about 20 feet.

"This is hard, this is a loss. And the work involved in getting this," said Michelle Cannon, owner of LarryVille Gardens. "To get this back up or even off, in order to do something else. I don't know, I've never done anything like this. I have no idea what's going to happen."

Cannon says they lost at least $10,000 in spinach and at least another $30,000 in damages to the greenhouse.