Hearing on Wisconsin officer’s fate will start in December

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A suburban Milwaukee commission will begin deciding whether to discipline a police officer who has killed three people in five years. Wauwatosa Officer Joseph Mensah has been cleared of criminal wrongdoing in all three cases but former federal prosecutor Steven Biskupic issued a report in October recommending the city’s police commission fire him, saying the risk he could kill a fourth person is too great. The commission’s attorney, Chris Smith, on Wednesday set an evidentiary hearing for Dec. 16. He said the proceeding could last as long as several weeks.