Hospitals filling up in northwest Wisconsin

EAU CLAIRE (WKOW) -- Some hospitals in Wisconsin are at, or near capacity because of the surge in COVID-19 cases.

At HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire, patients are being admitted to the emergency room until ICU beds open up.

The same is happening at Mayo Clinic.

As beds fill up, the workload is taking a toll on the health care workers.

"The frontlines are ugly. It's awful. It is nothing that in my twenty years of being a nurse I have ever wanted to see," said Marshfield Health ICU Supervisor Deanna North.

No critical care patients are being turned away at these facilities, but some may be transferred to other hospitals.