Car crashes into London police station, no injuries reported

LONDON (AP) — London police said a man was arrested after a car crashed into a police station in north London. There were no injuries reported, and it was unclear how the crash occurred. According to the Metropolitan Police, Edmonton Police Station has been evacuated after the vehicle struck the building shortly before 7 p.m. Wednesday. The London Ambulance Service and fire brigade are at the scene. Police said a man has been arrested in connection with the incident. The vehicle remains at the scene and is being examined by specialist officers, police added.