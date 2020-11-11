Madison ceremony honors Civil War veterans

MADISON (WKOW) -- Veterans day ceremonies at the State Capitol were canceled due to COVID-19, but the Madison Veterans Council found a way to celebrate outdoors.

The Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil, Henry Harnden Camp #2 held an outdoor ceremony at Union Rest in Forest Hill Cemetery on Wednesday. The program honored Veterans Day from the perspective of the Civil War by paying tribute to individual veterans from that era.

"Memorial Day is for those who have died in service, but this is for all veterans," said Thomas Broadd, Chaplain for The Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil, Henry Harnden Camp #2. "Whether you service in war, served in peace, no matter what - you still need to be honored for your service."

One veteran recognized included Col. Hans Christian Heg. A statue of him was torn down over the summer following unrest over the death of George Floyd.