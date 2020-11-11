Packers’ Rodgers sees double standards in COVID-19 policy

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) --

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers says he sees double standards in the safety protocols the NFL has instituted as it tries to complete a season amid the coronavirus pandemic. Rodgers said Tuesday on SiriusXM's "The Pat McAfee Show" that "you can dap up a guy after a game, but you can't eat at the same lunch table as a teammate." The two-time MVP also noted that the protocols in place may have impacted team because it has prevented get-togethers outside team facilities.