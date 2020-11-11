Police seek suspect who damaged Democratic Party of Columbia County door lock

COLUMBUS (WKOW) -- The Columbus Police Department has released a surveillance photo of a suspect they allege damaged the door lock of the Democratic Party of Columbia County.

Police say the door lock mechanism at the Democratic Party headquarters in Columbus was damaged about 9:20 a.m. on Nov. 6.

According to police, the man in the attached photo is seen walking past the downtown office, turning around and then placing Superglue in the keyhole of the door.

This prevented access to the office and destroyed the lock mechanism of a commercial door, police say.

Anyone who may have information is asked to call the Columbus Police Department at (920) 623-5919 or Columbia County Crimestoppers at (800) 293-8477.