Recognizing women in uniform on Veterans Day

(WKOW) -- It's important to recognize there are men and women who have fought and are fighting for our country.

27 News spoke with Staff Sgt. Tiffany Gorges on Veterans Day. She'll soon be retiring from the Wisconsin Army National Guard after 20 years of service.

During her tenure, she's served tours in Iraq and Afghanistan and saved the life of a civilian contractor during a mortar attack.

"The men and women of this country. We put on our uniform for everyone. We don't care what you look like, what your belief is, who you love. We put that uniform on for everyone. We're here to protect everyone," she said.

Staff Sgt. Gorges is in the liberal arts program at Madison College right now. She'll finish her degree in wildlife ecology at UW-Madison. Her ultimate goal is to help restore the coral on the Great Barrier Reef.