Taurid meteor shower to peak, look to the sky

MADISON (WKOW) - Look to the dark sky Wednesday night for a chance to see a bright meteor, part of the Taurid meteor shower.

The Taurids have the longest duration of overall visibility.

Meteors from this particular stream begin appearing in our night sky around Oct. 21 and will continue into right on up until or about Nov. 27. Nov. 5 through Nov. 12 is traditionally the best time frame, with peak Wednesday Nov. 11 into Thursday Nov. 12.

By then, the moon will likely be a thin, waning crescent and isn't expected to rise until around 3:15 a.m., leaving about 9 hours of dark, moonless skies. Which, is best for those trying to spot the Taurids.

Anywhere from 10 to 15 meteors are likely per hour. They often appear to move rather slowly.

For the best shot at seeing a meteor, head to an area with a dark sky. Light pollution harms a chance of seeing the shower, therefore leaving the city lights is best. Look up to the wide sky, in any direction and you just may catch a view of the Taurids with the naked eye.