Tensions in packed migrant shelter on Spain´s Canary Islands

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Overwhelmed authorities on the Canary Islands are asking Spain’s government for help to care for a rising number of migrants arriving from west Africa. Nearly 2,000 migrants are living in the facility designed to shelter 400 people on a pier on the island of Gran Canaria. The island is part of the Atlantic archipelago that’s at the end of the busiest — and deadliest — route for those risking their lives to reach Europe by sea. Police have used batons to force some men back into their holding areas on the crowded pier. Local officials insist that the government opens military installations on the island to take in the migrants.