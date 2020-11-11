‘The numbers are real. I see this every day’: Go inside a COVID-19 wing at University Hospital

MADISON (WKOW) -- As Wisconsin surpasses 2,000 hospitalizations caused by the novel coronavirus, University Hospital has opened seven wings strictly for COVID-19 patients; two of them are intensive care units.

UW Health granted 27 News access to one of the COVID-19 wards Tuesday. The one we visited for an hour has been around since the earliest days of the pandemic, in March. Josue Maldonado is among an ever-growing team of doctors and nurses taking rotations where they focus exclusively on COVID-19 patients.

On Tuesday, Maldonado, a nurse, checked on patients in the rooms assigned to him. A whiteboard listed the room numbers in the wing and the nurses caring for those patients.

"It bothers me that people don't believe how quickly people can get severely sick and be intubated or die because the numbers are real," Maldonado said. "I see this every day."

In addition to needing more space for COVID-19 patients, the surge in cases across Wisconsin has forced UW Health to assign more staff to COVID-19 duties.

In some cases, that has meant pulling in people normally working in clinic sites. Earlier this week, Chief Quality Officer Dr. Jeff Pothof said the next steps could include reaching out to retired doctors and nurses or brining in staff from other states.

"We've had to increase the number of hospitalists working on any given day by 60 percent," said physician Dr. Alex MacBriar. "We went from having five teams to having eight."

The extra room is essential, MacBriar said, because patients often stay for an extended period of time. Some never leave at all.

"People die, people get on the ventilator for weeks at a time, months at a time," MacBriar said. "It's hard for everyone."

There are three levels of care in the hospital: general care, intermediate care, and intensive care. Maldonado said he was still in awe at how quickly patients can drop from one level to another.

"It's sad to us to see a person that was talking and walking fine one day, next day be intubated," he said. "And we don't know what the outcome is gonna be."

Dr. Hilary Faust, also a UW Health physician, told Good Morning America Wednesday COVID-19 patients require so much oxygen, levels normally reserved for people in intensive care are doing to those at intermediate levels of the hospital.

"Our ICU that was our normal ICU is about half filled with COVID patients," Faust said. "So we've opened a second ICU just for COVID patients as well."

As the cases, hospitalizations, and deaths all increase, Maldonado said he was trying to find silver linings wherever he could.

"Since the numbers are going up, more people do have knowledge of someone who actually did get sick," Maldonado said. "So they're being more careful."

While doctors and nurses here said they're trying to remain optimistic, they also have grave concerns too many people across the state will keep disregarding the calls to avoid large, particularly indoor gatherings.

With the holiday season approaching, such gatherings would only bring more patients into a hospital already feeling immense strain.

"We're here. We'll always be here to take care of anybody who needs it," MacBriar said. "But help us keep the numbers manageable so that we can do a good job."