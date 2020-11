MADISON (WKOW) -- The southbound lanes of U.S. 51 are shut down near Buckeye Road in Madison because of a crash.

According to Dane County Dispatch, emergency crews are responding to a crash involving a dump truck and a small car.

Injuries have been reported and EMS was called to the scene.

