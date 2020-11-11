Turkey offended by Pompeo’s plan to discuss religious issues

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey has taken offense at a U.S. statement that said Secretary of State Mike Pompeo would promote religious freedom during an upcoming visit to Istanbul. The Turkish Foreign Ministry called on Washington to focus on racism and hate crimes in the United States instead. The State Department said Tuesday that Pompeo was scheduled to meet with the spiritual leader of the world’s Greek Orthodox Christians in Turkey next week to promote “our strong stance on religious freedom around the world.” The Turkish ministry responded Wednesday by saying the country protects the rights of all of its citizens to freely worship. Pompeo is not scheduled to meet with Turkish officials when he is Istanbul.