Two dogs die, two cats rescued after Madison house fire

MADISON (WKOW) -- A house fire on Madison's north side led to the deaths of two dogs, but firefighters were able to save two cats from the home.

The Madison Fire Department says the fire at the home on Arizona Circle broke out around 12:40 p.m. Wednesday.

Firefighters were able to knock it down within minutes of arriving at the home.

No people were home at the time.

Crews rescued two cats. One was in good condition but the other needed to be resuscitated. A third cat remains missing.

Two dogs died.

The Madison Fire Department says the fire caused significant damage and there is smoke damage throughout the home. Firefighters are still investigating the cause of the fire.