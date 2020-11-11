Typhoon-ravaged Philippine region braces for new storm

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A typhoon is blowing closer to a northeastern Philippine region still struggling to recover from a powerful storm that left a trail of death and destruction just over a week ago, with thousands of villagers being evacuated again to safety. Forecasters said Typhoon Vamco gained strength with sustained winds of 84 miles per hour and gusts of up to 102 mph before its forecast landfall on Polillo islands in Quezon province later Wednesday. Quezon and outlying provinces have hardly recovered from the devastation wrought early this month by Typhoon Goni, which left more than 30 people dead or missing and damaged or destroyed more than 270,000 houses and shanties.