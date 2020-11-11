UK becomes 5th country to exceed 50,000 coronavirus deaths

LONDON (AP) — The United Kingdom has become the fifth country in the world to record more than 50,000 coronavirus-related deaths, a level that one of the nation’s leading doctors says “should never have been reached.” Figures from the government on Wednesday showed that 595 more people died within 28 days of testing positive for the virus, the highest daily number since May. The U.K. joins the United States, Brazil, India and Mexico in reporting more than 50,000 COVID-19 deaths. The U.K.’s death toll is widely considered to be higher as the total doesn’t include those who died of COVID-related symptoms after 28 days.