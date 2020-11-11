Unwelcome milestone: California nears million COVID-19 cases

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California is reaching an unwelcome coronavirus milestone: its 1 million confirmed infection. The nation’s most populous state will be the second to pass the mark that Texas reached earlier this week. The U.S. now has more than 10 million confirmed cases. California’s early action to order people to stay at home was successful in curtailing the spread, but each time it has relaxed restrictions, cases have risen. With cases increasing quickly in the state and nationwide, health officials are warning people to limit travel during the holidays and rethink their annual gatherings.