UW-Madison expands COVID-19 testing to all area residents

MADISON (WKOW) -- UW-Madison will offer free COVID-19 testing to area residents, ages 5 years and older, beginning Thursday, Nov. 12. This testing is for members of the public and participants do not need to be a UW-Madison student or employee.

Rapid antigen testing from Abbott BinaxNOW delivers results in as little as 15 minutes. Tests will be available by appointment only at the Nielsen Tennis Stadium. The site is fully accessible.

Participants must make an appointment online at https://www.doineedacovid19test.com/Madison_WI_2640.html prior to arrival.

Test results and site hours will be available on the same website. Testing appointments for members of the Madison community open Thursday, Nov. 12 and will be available through at least Dec. 23. Initially, the site will provide 50 community tests each day with plans to increase to 500 daily tests.

A separate testing site will be made available for UW students, faculty, and staff next week.

A PCR test will be required to confirm a positive result from the BinaxNOW test. Both will be available free of charge at the Nielsen Tennis Stadium, where participants can find free parking in Lot 82.

Madison residents can get to Nielsen Tennis Stadium on Madison Metro routes 2 and 10, with the nearest stop at Highland and Marsh. Signage will be posted in the parking lot and bus stops to direct participants to Nielsen Tennis Stadium. Drive-up testing is not an option at this site.

Participants are not required to have experienced COVID-19 symptoms or have been a close contact of someone who has already tested positive for COVID-19. Residents from outside Dane County are also permitted to register for testing.

For more information, please visit www.doineedacovid19test.com/Madison_WI_2640.html or email covidresponse@vc.wisc.edu.