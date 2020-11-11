Veteran will spend 24 hours outside to raise money for homeless veterans

WINDSOR (WKOW) -- A Wisconsin veteran will spend 24 hours in the cold to raise awareness about the trauma soldiers returning home can suffer.

For the past five years, Chad Adler has hosted a veterans fundraiser at Rodeside Grill. Normally, the grill will hold raffles to raise money for veterans organizations. For the 6th annual event, Adler had to make adjustments because of COVID-19. To ensure the safety of others, he'll instead spend the day and night outside.

People wishing to donate to Adler's cause can find a pledge sheet outside of Rodeside Grill. The goal is to raise money for every hour he spends in the cold. People can also make cash donations.

"I'm just trying to do what I can," Adler said. "I didn't want to take a year off of trying to help my fellow veterans, so this is the best way I can do it this year."

Adler's fundraising began at 9 a.m. on Wednesday. He plans to stay outside Rodeside Grill until 9 a.m. Thursday. While it will be tough, Adler says its something homeless veterans experience daily.

"At one point the VA considered me homeless," Adler said. "When I finally landed back on my feet, I decided it was time to give back and help my fellow veterans."

In addition to the fundraising efforts, Adler will hold a two minute moment of silence at the 20th minute of every hour. He says he wants to honor the 22 veterans a day on average that die by suicide.

You can find out more information about Adler's fundraiser here.