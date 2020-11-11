Virus makes for one of Europe’s loneliest WWI remembrances

YPRES, Belgium (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic has made sure that the remembrance of the millions who died fighting in the 1914-1918 World War I was one of the loneliest ever. Under the Menin Gate in western Belgium’s Ypres, at the heart of the blood-drenched Flanders Fields, usually thousands gather to pay tribute. On Wednesday, only half a dozen were allowed at the monument carved with the names of more than 54,000 fallen British and Commonwealth soldiers who have no known grave. Somber remembrances were held from London to Paris and at many places along the former Western Front in a war remembered for brutal trench warfare and the first use of chemical weapons.