Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs encourages at home, virtual celebrations

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs is calling on Wisconsinites to honor our state's veterans by participating in a virtual celebration.

WDVA Secretary Mary Kolar says the department's website has many resources available.

“Each and every one of our heroes who donned the uniform of a soldier, marine, sailor, airman or coast guardsman – whether they served on the beaches of Europe, in the jungles of Asia, in the deserts of the Middle East, or here at home – deserve our gratitude on Veterans Day and every day,” Kolar said. “While we cannot gather in person this year, Wisconsin’s virtual Veterans Day celebration will allow us to honor the 350,000 veterans in Wisconsin who have courageously served our country.”

WDVA’s virtual Veterans Day celebration includes a ceremonial video, opportunities to learn about those who have served, an invitation for veterans to share their military story, resources to help families and individuals engage at home, and tools to encourage public participation and social media interaction.