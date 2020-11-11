WWII veteran reflects on service 10 years after first Badger Honor Flight

MADISON (WKOW) -- 97-year-old Karl Kleemann survived the Second World War, one of the lucky to return home to Madison and share the story of an era many of us never knew.

Kleemann enlisted in the Army when he was just 19, serving in an anti-aircraft unit that helped liberate the Philippines and stop the Japanese in the Pacific. His two brothers also served.

"We were protecting our country," he said. "We needed some protection and that's what the military is, what it did, saved our country."

Kleemann came back home to Madison, where he worked for decades in newspaper printing, married and had a family.

And one of the most important parts of his life since the war has been his military family.

"I'm 97 and I'm still active in the VFW. I enjoy helping veterans. My wife and I volunteered at the VA hospital for 26 years, course now there's no volunteering because of the virus, otherwise we would still be doing it," Kleemann told 27 News.

But it was decades before he'd have a real chance to share those memories with others who lived through it, too, when he took the first-ever Badger Honor Flight in 2010.

"It was the first time we had good communications with other World War II veterans, because before that we just came home individually at different times," he said. "When I came back to Madison, there was no greeting at all."

In the same uniform he wore in 1945, Kleemann's war experience lived on in that historic trip for the community.

"We were told, get that first flight off the ground and you'll be successful," said former Badger Honor Flight board chairman Brian Ziegler.

Ziegler says the inaugural trip was a challenge that took many hours of work from many volunteers to get together. The group barely raised enough money to pay for that first flight, but it was all worth it.

"It was just a lot of firsts for the day," he said. "Most memorable moment is standing with two of my fellow board members that night at the top of the escalator looking at the thousands at Dane County airport and we all said to each other, 'we did it.' We took everybody there, we got everybody home safe and sound, look at the families, look at the veterans, the smiles on their face, the music playing. And it was just, wow we did this, and it's just a great, great feeling so many years later."

In the past 10 years, community support has grown, helping the group take nearly 3,500 veterans to D.C. and welcome them home. The Sauk Prairie community has raised enough money to fund three separate trips.

"Nationally, I don't know of any other community of that size that has raised that kind of funds for an honor flight, but that's what the community wants to do for its veterans and we're just grateful for that," Ziegler told 27 News.

Now, as vice-chair on the National Honor Flight Network's board, he's working to find a way organizations like Badger Honor Flight can get back in the air, when it's safe.

All flights were grounded this year across the US because of the pandemic. Organizations had to cancel fundraising events all summer, too. The network is meeting next week to consider what's next.

"Honor flight as we've come to know it here in Madison is going to be different when we start flying again, so we're going to need great new ideas," Ziegler said. "How do we do it, how do we do it safely? So the challenges will, I think, provide great benefits to all of us."

Kleemann is looking forward to his next chance to help welcome the honor flight veterans home at the airport. Since his flight in 2010, he's been going to all the welcome home celebrations to support other veterans.

This pandemic Veterans Day has been a quieter one for Kleemann, who normally goes to the state Capitol ceremony every year. This year, he and his wife planned to enjoy a free veterans breakfast, though it's a drive-thru one because of the coronavirus.

The Badger Honor Flight had plans to celebrate a decade of flights this year. The organization was scheduled to take its 40th trip in April, until the pandemic hit.

Instead, the group will relive the memories of that first flight, sharing veterans stories on Facebook, along with thank you messages.