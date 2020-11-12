 Skip to Content

709,000 seek US jobless aid as pandemic escalates

Unemployment claim form. File photo.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of people seeking unemployment benefits fell last week to 709,000, the fourth straight drop and a sign that the job market is slowly healing.

The figures coincide with a sharp resurgence in confirmed viral infections to an all-time high above 120,000 a day.

Cases are rising in 49 states, and deaths are increasing in 39. The nation has now recorded 240,000 virus-related deaths and 10.3 million confirmed infections.

Associated Press

