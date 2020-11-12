Authorities identify person killed in Janesville house fire

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Authorities are identifying the person who was killed during a house fire in Janesville early Monday morning.

The Rock County Medical Examiner's Office says he is Steven J. Stephenson, 58, of Janesville. An autopsy revealed that Stephenson died from injuries sustained due to the fire.

Firefighters were called to a single-family home on the 1000 block of South Pearl Street just after midnight Monday for a report of a porch on fire,.

When they got there they say they found the home on fire and a resident was unaccounted for. As firefighters began to extinguish the flames, they found Stephenson and pulled his body from the burning home.

Fire officials say there's about $90,000 of damage to the home.