Belgium exempts gift-bearing St Nicholas from virus bans

BUIZINGEN, Belgium (AP) — To ensure the merriment of millions of Belgian kids, the government is offering a special exemption from the stringent coronavirus measures to beloved St. Nicholas. The saint always delivers bountiful presents on the morning of Dec. 6. In a tongue-in-cheek letter Thursday, the health and interior ministers soothed any worries for kids fearing they might go without presents. The ministers said the saint wouldn’t have to stay in quarantine when arriving from red-zone Spain, and would be able to walk the rooftops to drop presents in chimneys even during curfew. The government wrote: “Do what you do best: make every child happy. We are counting on you.”