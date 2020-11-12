Beloit WWII veteran celebrates his 100th birthday

BELOIT (WKOW) -- Veterans Day may have been November 11, but on November 12, Beloit celebrated World War II Navy veteran Stan Van Hoose for a different reason: his 100th birthday.

"He is a living legend. There are not many people in this town who don't know Stan," said family friend Laura Stoller.

The pandemic has prevented family and friends, like Stoller, from visiting as often.

"Stan has been an adopted grandfather to me, so I couldn't miss it. 100 years is a lot to celebrate," she continued.

Beloit Senior Living Center, where Stan resides, hosted a drive-by salute on Thursday so the community could celebrate him.

"I appreciate that, and I thank them very much," said Van Hoose.

He says he's the first person in his family to turn 100. That's not his only accomplishment: while Stan fought in the Navy during WWII, he survived the attack on Pearl Harbor.

"I think one of my favorite parts of being with San is hearing the stories-- and sometimes they are the same ones you heard the day before-- but they're always touching," said Stoller.

Van Hoose enlisted in August of 1940. When the Japanese attacked on December 7, 1941, he was on the USS Maryland. After that battle, he went on to fight in 7 more during his 46-months in the service.

The youngest of five, a tough upbringing in Eastern Kentucky during the Great Depression prepared him for war.

"We love each other. This is the greatest country in the world. And God loves us," he said.

One of the many cards and gifts he received was a Quilt of Honor.

"He really is a piece of living history, not only for Beloit, but for our nation and WWII," said Stoller.

Van Hoose is one of nearly 5,800 WWII veterans living in Wisconsin. Data from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs shows just 2 percent of the 16 million Americans who served in WWII are still alive today.