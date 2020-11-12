Budding florists get day in the sun in new reality series

NEW YORK (AP) — Despite very intense judges, contestants on the new reality competition series “Full Bloom” don’t wilt under pressure. The series features 10 budding florists from throughout the United States competing in wildly creative challenges. Contestants accept two themed challenges per episode to spin flowers into art. They have the luxury of choosing from the best blooms. The show lifts the curtain on the high-pressure world of floral design and what it takes to be successful. The three judges have impressive resumes, with clients including Queen Elizabeth, Lady Gaga and Beyonce. The eight-episode “Full Bloom” debuts Thursday on the HBO Max streaming service.