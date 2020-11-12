California Senate sweepstakes: Who gets Kamala Harris’ job?

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Sen. Kamala Harris’ ascendancy to the vice presidency next year has left California with a tantalizing question: Who will replace her in the Senate? The pick falls to Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, who is widely expected to make a choice that highlights the state’s diversity. Prominent names figuring in his deliberations include Secretary of State Alex Padilla, a longtime Newsom friend who would become the state’s first Latino senator, and U.S. Rep. Karen Bass, who heads the Congressional Black Caucus and was on President-elect Joe Biden’s short list for vice president. Biden and Harris will be sworn in on Jan. 20.