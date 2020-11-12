CDC team testing UW-Madison students for COVID-19 antibodies

MADISON (WKOW) -- A team from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is at UW-Madison this week as it looks into how common it is for someone to have COVID-19 and not know it.

The team is testing UW students for COVID antibodies and is looking for asymptomatic cases.

The researchers are trying to figure out how to prevent future spread in places like dorms and fraternity houses.

"I just wanted to help out my community since I live with high risk individuals and we're going back to home soon, so I just wanted to know," UW student and volunteer Kathlyn Nguyen told WISN-TV.

The CDC will be emailing the results to students in about two weeks.