COVID-19 case hits 1st Caribbean cruise since pandemic

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Officials say one of the first cruise ships to ply through Caribbean waters since the pandemic began ended its trip early after one passenger fell ill and is believed to have COVID-19. The SeaDream is carrying 53 passengers and 66 crew, with the majority of passengers hailing from the U.S. according to Sue Bryant, who is aboard the ship and is a cruise editor for The Times and The Sunday Times in Britain. She told The Associated Press on Thursday that one passenger became sick on Wednesday and forced the ship to turn back to Barbados. The ship had yet to dock as authorities tested those on board.