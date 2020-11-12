Critics speak out on Tokyo Olympic costs, pandemic, fairness

TOKYO (AP) — The postponed Tokyo Olympics are planned to open next July. The International Olympic Committee and Japanese organizers have unwavering support from Japan’s ruling party and Tokyo’s municipal government. But there is a tiny murmur of resistance to the Olympic behemoth. A few voices in the national legislature question the wisdom of holding the Olympics in a pandemic. The soaring costs are also being questioned. Japan has controlled the coronavirus relatively well with fewer than 2,000 deaths. But many question the wisdom of opening the borders to 15,400 Olympic and Paralympic athletes plus thousands of officials, sponsors and media — and perhaps to foreign fans.