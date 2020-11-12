Dane County nonprofit and developer announce new housing fund

MADISON (WKOW) -- The United Way of Dane County is working with community partners on a housing project to support lower-middle class renters.

The Madison Development Corporation says $11.8 million has been raised for the Dane Workforce Housing Fund.

The goal of the project is to develop apartments for workers who fall between 40% and 80% of the county median income.

The Economic Stability Council, the Madison Development Corporation and the United Way of Dane County have partnered together to create the fund.

The first project the fund will support is a 39-unit apartment building on University Avenue in Middleton.