Food pantries hope to get boost from state relief package

SAUK CITY (WKOW) -- During the first few weeks of the pandemic, Chris Ballweg said the demand placed on the Sauk Prairie Area Food Pantry was overwhelming.

"We saw double numbers coming through the pantry doors," said Ballweg, who became the pantry's interim manager in January. "We'd never experienced anything like that before."

Ballweg said demand has since ebbed and flowed. However, she said Thursday pantries are preparing for another surge in demand as people lose unemployment benefits and summer seasonal work ends while winter seasonal jobs are yet to begin.

"I think it's gonna be huge," she said. "We were told by Second Harvest earlier in the fall that they're anticipating a huge increase in the demand, something in the neighborhood of 60 percent."

Ballweg said she was relieved Thursday to see a notification that Governor Tony Evers' office and the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) announced $10 million in aid for the state's two largest hunger relief organizations, Hunger Task Force and Feeding Wisconsin.

According to the release, each organization will get $5 million for food purchases, equipment, and transportation costs. Ballweg said her pantry receives some of its food through those organizations and hoped the aid would mean the pantry has to buy less food on its own.

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said food insecurity remained a major concern for his office. He said Thursday while the additional state aid is very helpful, more help is necessary.

"We still need the support of private citizens who can donate food, we need philanthropic support," Parisi said. "That need's not gonna go away for at least a number of months."

The $10 million in aid announced Monday comes after pantries were to apply over the summer for $15 million in aid as part of the state's Food Security Initiative.

Making it Safe

Ballweg said the ongoing surge in new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Wisconsin further reinforces the concerns that have already forced the pantry to alter its operations.

"We've seen people who are becoming less comfortable being out and about," she said. "They're requesting deliveries, so we're delivering food to these people."

Ballweg said Brown Cab of Fort Atkinson was helping in the effort, offering to make those deliveries for free.

She said the pantry also changed its procedures to have people pick up pre-packed boxes at a scheduled time. Previously, people could come in and select items themselves off the shelves.

Ballweg added volunteers now have to sign up for assigned shifts online.

"Where in the old days, if we had work to do, we could end up with 15 people or we could end up with two people," she said.

In addition to ensuring pickup of food would be safe for Sauk Prairie families, Ballweg said another ongoing effort is removing the stigma from seeking food from a pantry. She said, during the pandemic, the pantry continues to see people coming in for the first time.

"Just because they're at a pantry today doesn't mean they're bad people," Ballweg said. "It means they're good people and they're smart in choosing to look for a resource rather than suffering and we hope that they come to our door because we're here to help."