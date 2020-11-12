Former Gov. Walker says Trump Campaign shouldn’t count on recount changing election results

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- Former Republican Gov. Scott Walker is helping advise the Trump administration and campaign on whether to request a recount in Wisconsin.

"I’ve talked to the vice president a number of times, I’ve talked to Jared Kushner and some of the other folks," Walker said in an interview with WISN 12 News. "I told them point blank about Wisconsin is that they should be prepared for a recount, but they shouldn’t be counting on it unless there’s a change in the canvass."Advertisement

Unofficial results have Joe Biden up more than 20,000 votes in Wisconsin.

"Mike Pence is always a very optimistic, upbeat person," Walker said. "So he understand just what a difficult chance this is in terms of things all aligning."