Gas main break leads to evacuations in east Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- People on an east Madison street have been evacuated from their homes after a gas main broke Thursday morning, according to Madison Gas and Electric.

A "non-MGE" crew was doing work and hit a gas main in the 1900 block of Thackery Road. 27 News was told it happened just after 9 a.m.

Emergency crews and MG&E are on scene working to fix the problem. Gas was shut off about 30 after the break and repair work is set to begin right away.

Gas service is currently turned off to 70 customers in that area until repairs are made.

This is a developing story.