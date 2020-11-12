 Skip to Content

Greek hospital workers demand more hirings in pandemic

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Dozens of hospital workers have held protests at hospitals in Greece, demanding more medical staff be hired as the country struggles to contain a resurgence of the coronavirus that has led to a new lockdown being imposed. An increase in the number of people seriously ill with COVID-19 has led the country’s health system to come under increasing pressure. As of Wednesday night, Greece had 496 intensive care beds set aside for COVID-19 patients and 335 of those were already occupied. The government has stressed it has massively increased the country’s intensive care capacity.

Associated Press

