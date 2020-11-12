Green County health department calling on people to not hold holiday gatherings

MONROE (WKOW) -- Green County Public Health sent out a notice to people in the community on Thursday, asking for them to not hold holiday gatherings this year with those that live outside their household.

Below are the full recommendations:

-Avoid gathering in person, including:

-- Events and gatherings with people from different households

-- Eating in at bars or restaurants

-- Crowded spaces

-- Shopping at crowded stores



-Make alterations to celebrate more safely

-- Share a meal with the people in your household

--Prepare presents or treats for loved ones and use contactless delivery

-- Have a virtual diner with friends or family

-- Shop online



-Watch sports, events and movies at home

-- If you decide to gather in person, take precautions

-- Stay outside

-- Wear masks

-- Practice physical distancing

-- Avoid traveling

-- Keep gathering sizes small

-- Consider asking attendees to avoid contact with people outside their household for 14 days before the gathering