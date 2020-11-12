Green County health department calling on people to not hold holiday gatherings
MONROE (WKOW) -- Green County Public Health sent out a notice to people in the community on Thursday, asking for them to not hold holiday gatherings this year with those that live outside their household.
Below are the full recommendations:
-Avoid gathering in person, including:
-- Events and gatherings with people from different households
-- Eating in at bars or restaurants
-- Crowded spaces
-- Shopping at crowded stores
-Make alterations to celebrate more safely
-- Share a meal with the people in your household
--Prepare presents or treats for loved ones and use contactless delivery
-- Have a virtual diner with friends or family
-- Shop online
-Watch sports, events and movies at home
-- If you decide to gather in person, take precautions
-- Stay outside
-- Wear masks
-- Practice physical distancing
-- Avoid traveling
-- Keep gathering sizes small
-- Consider asking attendees to avoid contact with people outside their household for 14 days before the gathering