High school disapproves of plans for ‘unsanctioned’ homecoming dance

(WKOW)- A business owner from Union Grove plans on hosting a high school homecoming dance for students amid the pandemic, but school district officials say it's bad timing and dangerous.

This year the Union Grove high School didn't have a homecoming dance due to the pandemic, but some in the community want to change that.

Business owner and dance organizer Rikki Storbeck told our Milwaukee affiliate, WISN, "We're just trying to bring a sense of normalcy for these kids".

So, Storbeck and some parents have planned an unsanctioned homecoming dance at a bar and music venue Storbeck owns just outside of town.

Storbeck says students will wear masks and have their temperatures taken at the door, but there's one safety measure he can't comply with: social distancing.

The Racine County health department told administrators that if a single student tests positive, they would have to quarantine everyone at the event because they can't contact trace at a dance.

Union Grove High School District Administrator Alan Mollerskov commented on the unsanctioned event saying "In no way do we support a dance. We feel it's irresponsible and potentially a dangerous situation".

As of right now, the non-homecoming dance is still is on, in the midst of a pandemic.