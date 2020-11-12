Hospitals in south central Wisconsin warn of limited ICU capacity

MADISON (WKOW) -- Hospitals across Wisconsin are bracing as a surge in cases and hospitalizations is straining ICU capacities.

Thursday, Wisconsin Department of Health Services Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk said just 8% of the state's ICU beds are available.

According to the Wisconsin Hospital Association, that is 112 beds.

Hospitals in and around Madison are feeling the crunch, too.

"Probably three-quarters of the patients in our ICU right now are COVID-positive," Nathan Bubenzer, UnityPoint Health - Meriter's emergency preparedness manager, said. "At any given time, it seems we have anywhere from about zero to three ICU beds available. That's how tight it is right now."

Bubenzer said the availability of beds often depends more on staffing than on physical space.

"I may have an empty room, but if I don't have the staff to be able to take care of a patient in that room, I really don't have that room available," he said.

Lynn Hebgen, the vice president of nursing for Upland Hills Health in Dodgeville, said the situation at her hospital is the same. Thursday, there was one available ICU bed, but maximum capacity depends on staffing.

In Janesville, the situation is a little better.

Eric Thornton is the president of SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital - Janesville, and he said about half his hospital's ICU beds are available.

However, he is concerned by the record-breaking trend of new cases in the state.

"We hear about the new infections, and those are folks that could be hospitalized a little later on," he said. "We do have beds available, but we are seeing more COVID patients now than we have before."

He said the surge of patients now is double what the hospital saw earlier this fall.

Bubenzer said there are a few options for hospitals that are reaching full capacity.

One is to transfer patients to other hospitals. However, he said that option won't be available if other hospitals start to fill up, too.

Another option is to transfer patients to the field hospital in West Allis.

"We daily are going through our COVID patients to see 'Do we have anyone that fits the criteria to be able to transfer to that?' which would ease our system a little bit," he said.

However, not every patient is eligible to move there. Bubenzer said if hospitals max out their capacity and can't transfer any patients, they might have to stop other procedures and surgeries to free up staff and space.

Thornton said though the trendline in Wisconsin is not good, there are still ways for people to help healthcare workers.

"Certainly this is within the public's ability to control," he said. "I know that a lot of people are just done with COVID, but we all must be diligent."

Bubenzer said many healthcare workers are concerned about a possible increase in cases and hospitalizations after Thanksgiving, and he urged people to not let up on vigilantly following coronavirus precautions.

"We are concerned that because people are tired, because they really want to see people, that they will do these large family gatherings like they traditionally have.," he said. "The more that we can get people to take that step back and know that maybe this year, we don't do this large party so that next year, we have the opportunity to."

Bubenzer and Thornton said their hospitals are still open, and encouraged people to not put off seeing care.

"We are doing everything we can to stay open," Bubenzer said. "We do want people to come to the hospital when they need care."