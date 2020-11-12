Jane Fonda celebrates 25 years of Georgia-based nonprofit

ATLANTA (AP) — Jane Fonda is celebrating the 25th anniversary of the Georgia-based nonprofit organization she founded to prevent teenage pregnancies. Fonda founded the Georgia Campaign for Adolescent Pregnancy Prevention in 1995, when she lived in Atlanta and when Georgia had the highest teenage birth rate in the United States. She is hosting a virtual celebration and fundraiser on Thursday with recording artist Trisha Yearwood. Retired Major League Baseball right fielder Hank Aaron will present the Lifetime Humanitarian Award to her ex-husband, CNN founder Ted Turner. President Jimmy Carter is also expected to deliver a message during the celebration.